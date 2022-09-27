Construction set to begin on East Washington Avenue

MADISON (WKOW) - The Blair Street South Project will begin construction on the East Washington Avenue intersection Wednesday.
All traffic between Franklin Street and Blair Street will be routed onto the inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue. There will also be no parking on this stretch of road during construction.
Vehicles traveling northbound on South Franklin Street will only be allowed to make a right turn onto East Washington. Traffic between Blount Street and Hancock Street will be restricted to two inbound and two outbound lanes.
The traffic switch is expected to last 2-3 weeks.