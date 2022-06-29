Construction to close lanes on N. Broom Street, W. Dayton Street on July 5

MADISON (WKOW) -- The N. Broom Street and W. Dayton Street intersection is getting a sewer replacement on July 5, and that'll be closing some lanes.
Starting at 7 a.m. July 5, contractors will begin work. The 400 block of W. Dayton Street will be closed at the intersection, and N. Broom Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic.
Work will progress north, eventually crossing W. Johnson Street and finishing east of W. Gorham Street. When the work crosses W. Johnson, traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one during off-peak traffic times and reduced from three lanes down to two during the morning and afternoon peak traffic times.
You can visit the City of Madison website for more information.