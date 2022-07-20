Construction worker dies after falling onto metal stake in Palmyra

PALMYRA (WKOW) -- A construction worker died in Palmyra after falling from a scaffold onto a metal stake Wednesday, according to the Palmyra Public Safety Department.
Director of Public Safety James Small said in a release that the department was dispatched to the construction site in the area of Violet Street and Ridge Road in Palmyra on Wednesday. The caller reported a worker had fallen from a scaffold onto a metal stake.
Upon arriving, public safety officers found the worker "stuck" on the metal stake. They were pulseless and not breathing.
Officers cut the metal stake and attempted lifesaving measures, but the worker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
The area of Violet Street was closed for several hours due to the incident.
This incident remains under the investigation of Palmyra Public Safety Department, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
The name of the individual who died is being withheld pending notification of their family.