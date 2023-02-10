Construction worker seriously injured after materials fall from crane in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department says a construction worker was hurt downtown after construction materials fell from a crane onto them.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire and EMS responded to Regent Street near N. Orchard Street around 11:25 a.m.
Schuster said construction is underway in the area to add apartments to existing buildings, and a crane was transporting materials 40 feet in the air when some fell.
The materials fell on "at least" one passing vehicle, damaging it. No motorists or pedestrians were hurt, but one worker was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Schuster said they are expected to survive.
Regent Street was shut down between Orchard Street and Randall Avenue for around 10 minutes while the materials were cleared from the road, sidewalks and a rooftop.