Continued pleasant into midweek!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The end of the weekend finished and quiet and comfortable note, as high pressure system continues to bring nice weather to much of the Midwest including Wisconsin. We'll stay dry and mild through the mid week... then a strong cold front comes through and changes that.
We'll spend three more days in the upper 60s to round 70. A cold front set to arrive Wednesday night.
The cold front is going to be strong and usher in the cooler air that'll sit overhead through the start of the upcoming weekend. The front will bring a few showers with it's passage Thursday. That's the only chance of rain over the next week.