Contractor Hansen agrees to federal plea, dozens of state cases to be dropped

MADISON (WKOW) -- Embattled Fort Atkinson contractor Tyler Hansen and his wife have agreed to a plea agreement in a federal fraud case and have state cases in more than a dozen Wisconsin counties dropped in exchange.
Federal court records show the agreement was signed by Tyler and Jennifer Hansen last week. The agreement has the Hansens taking responsibility for federal counts of attempt to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
Records also say the Hansens agree they typically took 50% payment as a down payment on planned remodeling and other work from customers, and then transferred money from business accounts to their personal banking accounts. Records state the Hansens acknowledge their pledge to customers to use down payments for materials and worker wages was untruthful.
An information filed with the plea agreement said the Hansens operated under several different business names and "...changed names to avoid adverse publicity" and also to help to "...refuse to refund" customer payments.
According to court records, the charges against the Hansens carry the potential for maximum prison sentences of 40 years. But the agreement states the Hansens be given "...the maximum available reduction for acceptance of responsibility."
Aaron Asher of Beloit and his wife contracted with one of the Hansen companies in 2022 and paid a $39,000 down payment on planned, extensive remodeling of their home. They say they were left with backyard post holes and no wood deck, a bathroom with no fixtures and doors too small to install when Hansen and employees stopped work on the project.
"I'm relieved," Asher said of the plea deal. "I'm glad that him and his wife are not going to continue to defraud people."
The plea agreement calls for the Hansens to make immediate restitution to customers as their assets allow. Court records show those assets will include more than $4,000 seized by Columbia County law enforcement personnel from a briefcase in an SUV in the driveway of Tyler Hansen's home.
Asher said he's part of a Facebook group of more than 30 victims of the Hansens' fraud. He said some people want the Hansens' sentences to include significant prison time. But Asher said he'd like the couple to receive probation.
"Prison keeps him out of the public," Asher said of Tyler Hansen. "But then, what's the chances of restitution if he's not out there able to make any money and start paying people back what he stole. I'd rather have him do that and work and pay back his victims."
Asher said he also hopes state officials examine the ease with which companies with checkered pasts can change trade names.
The Hansens will appear in Madison's federal court Sept. 27 for the purpose of finalizing the plea agreement and be sentenced. A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea said it is expected state prosecutors will drop their cases against the Hansens. Court records indicate hearings have been scheduled in some of those cases on Sept. 27 or shortly before for the possible purpose of case dismissal.