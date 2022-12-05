Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison in Columbia County homicide

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man convicted in a Columbia County homicide was sentenced to life in prison.
Jason Kijewski, 45, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Keith Wolf.
Authorities say Kijewski broke into Wolf's home in the town of Leeds in 2019. Wolf heard a sound in his basement, armed himself and went to check it out.
Investigators say Kijewski shot Wolf when Wolf came down the basement steps with a gun.
Court records show Kijewski will be eligible for parole after 30 years.