 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison in Columbia County homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Jail
MGN

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man convicted in a Columbia County homicide was sentenced to life in prison.

Jason Kijewski, 45, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Keith Wolf.

Authorities say Kijewski broke into Wolf's home in the town of Leeds in 2019. Wolf heard a sound in his basement, armed himself and went to check it out.

Investigators say Kijewski shot Wolf when Wolf came down the basement steps with a gun.

Court records show Kijewski will be eligible for parole after 30 years.