Cooking oil fire causes $15,000 in damages, displaces 3

MADISON (WKOW) — A family is displaced after a kitchen fire.
Madison Fire Department says the fire took place Monday around 8:30 p.m. in an apartment on the city's near east side.
The fire started as a result of cooking oil left on a stove unattended. One of the apartment's occupants tried extinguishing the fire before evacuating with the rest of the building.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and ventilate the unit, but it still caused around $15,000 in damage.
The residents of the unit, two adults and an infant, were unharmed but displaced.