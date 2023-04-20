Cool air moves in behind the storms this weekend.

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Despite a very warm day today, we only had a few severe thunderstorms and no tornadoes. Now we are getting back into the cold weather pattern with a few snow flurries this weekend.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than today with temps in the middle to upper 50s and breezy SW winds.
40s are back for the weekend with a few mixed showers possible on Saturday. Sunday is a little better with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
Expect temps to moderate next week into the middle 50s for much of the week.