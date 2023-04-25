Cool and damp weather continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll dodge a couple more light rain showers today before drying off tomorrow.
Plenty of cloud cover with temps in the upper 40s this afternoon. Skies clear tonight with temps falling to the upper 20s ahead of mostly to partly sunny conditions Wednesday with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 50s. Partly sunny Thursday and seasonal in the low 60s with mid 60s on the way Friday, that's the warmest weather of the forecast.
Rain chances return this weekend with temperatures cooling again back to the low 50s.