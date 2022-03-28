Cool and dry ahead of more rain later this weeek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our chilly weather pattern continues but at least we get more sunshine before clouds and rain move in later this week.
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s. Clouds increase tonight in the mid 20s. Tuesday we'll be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few rain showers developing in the afternoon. More rain and possibly even t-showers later in the evening and at night.
Wednesday is damp and briefly warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers on and off through the day and even some more rumbles possible. A few rain showers to a period of snow is possible Wednesday night with the chance for light snow continuing through Thursday with colder temps in the upper 30s.
Drier but staying a bit cool heading into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies Friday in the low 40s. Partly sunny this weekend in the mid 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.