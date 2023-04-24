Cool and mostly dry through Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Below average temperatures and small rain chances define the forecast through the middle of the week.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 30s, so if any isolated showers pop up, a few snowflakes could be flying about tomorrow morning. Those small rain chances will finally hit zero after Tuesday warms to near 50° again. Tuesday night will drop into the upper 20s, which means another freeze is possible. The average last freeze for Madison occurs on April 30th.
Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies as temperatures gradually warm up through the end of the week. We should return to the 60s by Thursday ahead of bigger and better rain chances into this weekend. Rain will be more likely late Friday through Saturday and Sunday as temperatures fall back into the lower 50s to end April.