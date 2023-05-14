Cool and rainy Mother's Day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Mother's Day features cooler than average temperatures and light rain showers for most of us through the day.
Rain begins this morning and will stick with us on and off through the afternoon/evening. Areas north of Madison will see more dry time than the rest of us, and they could even see a few breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. Rainfall totals will be fairly small, with up to 3/4 of an inch possible over southwest Wisconsin. Temperatures will primarily stay in the 50s today, with the low 60s possible to the north.
Skies will clear tonight, allowing for temperatures to drop into the 30s for Monday morning. We'll quickly warm back into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s all week, and a lot of sunshine is expected as we stay dry through early Thursday.
By late Thursday, we'll track a cold front that will bring us the chance for showers and storms into Thursday night and drop temperatures into the 60s for Friday. We'll dry out and warm back into the 70s as we head into next weekend.