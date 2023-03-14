Cool but sunny for Tuesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Soak in the sunshine today, because we won't see much more of it this week. Clouds, winds and temperatures will increase into Wednesday ahead of our next weather system.
Temperatures will only warm to near freezing this afternoon, but we'll jump almost 15 degrees into Wednesday. Clouds will increase and winds will gust up to 30 mph ahead of our next weather system.
Rain will begin late Wednesday night and stick with us through Thursday as temperatures slowly drop through the afternoon. This system will likely stick around through the end of the week, providing the chance for a wintry mix on Friday as temperatures near the freezing mark. Light snow will be possible into Saturday before we dry out by Sunday.