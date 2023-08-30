Cool end to August, warming into the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions will be sunny and seasonal to end August, but a big warm-up is expected into Labor Day Weekend.
Temperatures tonight will cool into the 40s with clear skies above for another viewing of the blue super moon. We'll warm into the upper 70s for the last day of August with plenty of sunshine.
The 80s return for Friday, but the 90s will overtake the forecast from Saturday to Tuesday. It will be a little breezy at times this weekend, and heat index values are expected to stay below 100 at this time. However, actual temperatures will still warm into the middle 90s.
The next chance for rain falls on Wednesday of next week, and that should cool us back into the 80s. Even with this cool down, temperatures will remain above average through at least the middle of September.