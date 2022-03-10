Cool Now, Melting Later

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After some snow and even severe weather has moved through southern Wisconsin over the last few days, Mother Nature is quieting down and our temperatures are set to warm up!
Until the warm up, which is set to arrive on Sunday, skies are going to be generally quiet and temperatures are going to be on the cooler than normal side. There's a chance for light snow, a few tenths of an inch at best, as a cold front slides through Friday morning. That cold front is going to bring down cooler temperatures on Saturday.
Southerly winds take over which means our temperatures are quickly going to warm from Saturday to Sunday; our high temperatures are going to go from the 20s on Saturday to the low 50s on Sunday.
From Sunday onwards our high temperatures are going to be in the 50s as well. There'll be a chance for a light, rain/snow mix Monday evening otherwise our precipitation is going to be on the drier than normal side.