A few storms tomorrow evening

MADISON (WKOW) - This morning's temperatures started in the low to mid 50s, the coolest in over a month! Temperatures recovered into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies.
We'll stay dry through tomorrow with mid 80s by Wednesday afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, but not everyone will get rain.
Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s across the rest of the forecast with an additional chance for storms Saturday night and Sunday.