Cool through midweek then warming up

MADISON (WKOW) - Feeling like fall the next couple of days before a more seasonal trend arrives heading into the weekend.
Temperatures will get to the upper 60s and low 70s as some sunshine returns later this morning after a few areas of fog lift. Another cold front quickly approaches this afternoon and evening causing isolated showers to redevelop. Isolated showers are possible tonight with temperatures in the low 50s.
Drier on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly sunny skies ahead of a warm up on Thursday with full sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Mid to upper 70s Friday with an isolated rain chance returning on Saturday.