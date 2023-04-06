Cool today, steady warm up the rest of the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - You'll need a heavier jacket today ahead of shorts and t-shirt weather later in the forecast.
It'll be sunny but stay breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s and wind chills in the low 40s. Winds ease tonight as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 20s.
Then, conditions warm the rest of the outlook. Highs in the mid 50s Friday with a sun-cloud mix. A light rain/snow mix is possible in central and northern Wisconsin Friday night along a warm front allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 50s Saturday afternoon.
Easter Sunday is dry and comfortable in the low to mid 60s. Isolated rain chances return Sunday night and Monday, but we stay warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Our first 70° temperatures are on the way Tuesday and likely stick around through next weekend!