Cool with beneficial showers today

MADISON (WKOW) - On and off rain keeps conditions cool today ahead of a drier, warmer forecast the rest of the week.
Scattered rain will especially impact our central and eastern areas with around 1/4-3/4" expected, keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Farther west, rain coverage will be lessened causing temperatures to climb to the 70s.
We'll dry off tonight with partial clearing ahead of a sunnier Wednesday allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. Conditions stay mainly dry the rest of the workweek with temperatures in the low 80s Thursday. Friday we'll get to the mid to upper 70s. Upper 70s to low 80s return for the weekend with isolated storm chances as we celebrate Father's Day.