Cooler and comfortable weekend ahead

  • Updated
Weekend Forecast
Alexis Clemons

MADISON (WKOW) - As we pick up the pieces left by the storms last night, the last weekend of July will feel cooler and more comfortable.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies and a calm northerly wind. We'll cool into the upper 50s overnight before only topping out in the upper 70s for Sunday.

We'll slowly warm through the first few days of August, with highs in the middle to upper 80s by Thursday. However, by then, we'll be tracking our next rain chance. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and into Thursday.

The late-week cold front will drop temperatures back into the lower 80s by Friday. The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center expects cooler than average temperatures for southern Wisconsin into the middle of August.

Weather Forecast AM 7/29/2023

