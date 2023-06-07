 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Cooler and drier weather moves in to end the school year

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures stay seasonal with falling humidity, giving way to a dry set up.

Increasing sunshine this morning with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll get cooler in the upper 40s tonight with mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. Warmer but still dry Friday in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and storms will likely return later on Saturday as a cold front moves in. This will cause scattered shower chances to continue Saturday night and Sunday. It is possible we pick up a half inch to an inch of rain, which would be great as rain totals are much below normal for the season so far.

