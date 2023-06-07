Cooler and drier weather moves in to end the school year

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures stay seasonal with falling humidity, giving way to a dry set up.
Increasing sunshine this morning with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll get cooler in the upper 40s tonight with mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. Warmer but still dry Friday in the low to mid 80s.
Showers and storms will likely return later on Saturday as a cold front moves in. This will cause scattered shower chances to continue Saturday night and Sunday. It is possible we pick up a half inch to an inch of rain, which would be great as rain totals are much below normal for the season so far.