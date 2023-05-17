Cooler and dry until late Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - While Wednesday will only warm into the 60s, we'll make our way into the low 70s tomorrow ahead of our next rain chance.
Expect more hazy sunshine through today and tomorrow, due to smoke aloft from Canadian wildfires to our northwest. However, since there are no clouds overhead, temperatures will be able to drop into the 40s overnight. Clouds will return Thursday afternoon ahead of a rain chance along a cold front set to pass over us Thursday night. Areas near the Mississippi River could see rain as early as Thursday evening, but it will hold off until near midnight for the rest of us.
A few lingering showers are possible into early Friday morning before we dry out and only warm into the 60s again. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder during this time, but no severe weather is expected. We'll stay mostly--if not completely--dry this weekend as temperatures warm back into the 70s and remain there into next week.