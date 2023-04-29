Cooler and wet this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will be almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday for Saturday with a few rain showers possible, mainly this morning.
Rain is most likely this morning from 6-9 a.m. across southern Wisconsin, and then Saturday should stay mostly dry. Expect cloudy skies and temperatures primarily staying in the 40s through the day. A few scattered showers will be possible as we head into the evening and overnight hours. As temperatures cool into the 30s by early tomorrow morning, a few snowflakes could mix in as we begin Sunday.
The chance for rain will stick with us on and off through Sunday and even into Monday, as well. Another chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible early Monday before precipitation transitions to rain by midday as we warm up, just like Sunday. Sunday and Monday will also be windy, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. We'll finally dry out completely as we head into Monday night.
Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by Wednesday before another small chance for rain into Thursday. Even with rain chances possible through the end of next week, we should stay in the 60s as we head into the first weekend of May.