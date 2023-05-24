Cooler conditions the next couple of days

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Seasonal temperatures return today before warming up later on during the holiday weekend.
We'll have mostly to partly sunny skies with wildfire smoke continuing to drift aloft causing a hazy, milky white sky. Temperatures stay cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s as a dry cold front has moved through. It's shifted our winds out of the northeast and east causing the lower temperatures.
It'll stay cooler through Thursday with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s before temperatures climb across the rest of the forecast. Mid 70s Friday, upper 70s Saturday, with low to mid 80s Sunday and on Memorial Day.