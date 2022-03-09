Cooler Conditions the rest of the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will trend below average through the first half of the weekend.
Increasing sunshine today with temps in the low 30s and a bit of a breeze out of the northwest will keep wind chills in the mid 20s. Temps fall to the low teens tonight and will only get to the mid 20s on Thursday.
Flurries are possible later Thursday or Thursday night, but the weather system looks to mainly miss us with widespread snow south in Illinois. Sunnier skies on Friday with highs around the freezing mark. Mid to upper 20s on Saturday in the mid to upper 20s.
Light snow is possible as a weak clipper moves through Saturday night. As a warm front moves through temps will jump for the rest of the forecast. We'll get to the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday. Mid 40s Monday with a light mix possible and back to the 50s on Tuesday.