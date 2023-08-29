Cooler end to August, warming into September

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will be in the 70s through the end of August, but a big warm up is expected into Labor Day Weekend.
Overnight, skies will clear as we cool to near the 50 degree mark. Some of us will even hit the upper 40s into Wednesday morning. We'll only warm into the lower to middle 70s tomorrow before all of southern Wisconsin is expected to cool into the 40s early on the last day of August.
Temperatures will be near average on Thursday afternoon before we warm into the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Friday, and we'll jump into the lower 90s on Saturday. We'll be even warmer on Sunday and Monday.
Dew point temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s, so our heat index values shouldn't be too much higher than the actual temperature. The 90s will persist through at least the middle of next week. We are also expected to stay dry for a while.