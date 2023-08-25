Cooler into the weekend with a small Friday rain chance

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures drop closer to average to end the work week with a slight chance for rain possible today.
After some of us saw storms late yesterday, we'll all see more cloud cover through Friday which will help keep temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. There is also a slight chance for a few showers and storms through the day, but they will be isolated in nature, so many will stay dry. We'll dry out early tonight as we cool into the lower to middle 60s.
Temperatures will only warm into the 70s this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! We'll warm to near 80 on Monday ahead of another cold front that could bring us more rain late in the day and into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s for a few days after that system rolls through.