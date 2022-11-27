Cooler Sunday with a few rain showers

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Light rain showers are possible for some of southern Wisconsin this morning, but most of the precipitation will stay to the southeast. If your area sees rain, totals will likely be less than a tenth of an inch. Cloud cover will stick around through most of Sunday with temperatures only warming into the lower 40s this afternoon. Conditions will be a little breezy, as well.
Monday will be calm with some sunshine before temperatures soar into the upper 40s by Tuesday. We're tracking a low pressure system through the end of November that will likely bring us rain showers, beginning Tuesday afternoon. As temperatures drop into Wednesday morning, a few snow showers are possible then. Accumulations will likely be low.
December begins on Thursday, and temperatures will likely stay below freezing through the first day of the new month. High temperatures should stay in the 30s as we head into next weekend.