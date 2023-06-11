Cooler Sunday with a rainy morning, more rain chances on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Showers will filter out of southern Wisconsin through the morning, and this isn't the only chance for rain we have this week.
By lunchtime today, you won't need the umbrella as rain showers move south. Clouds will follow behind that system, but northeast winds will remain firm. Sunday afternoon will see a lot of sunshine and highs only reaching the middle to upper 60s. We'll cool into the lower to middle 40s overnight, and Monday will remain below average, with expected highs in the lower 70s.
The same system that brings us rain this morning will join forces with a low pressure system, which will lead to more rain chances early this week. As rain circles around it, we could see a few isolated showers Monday afternoon, but a better chance for more rain will be with us Monday night and into early Tuesday.
Tuesday will likely have a nice temperature range across southern Wisconsin--western areas will be warmer as this system moves further east. We should all warm back into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday with slight chances for a few pop-up storms.