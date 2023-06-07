 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Cooler temperatures through Thursday, warmer by Friday ahead of weekend rain

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperature Trend

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures remain at or slightly below average through Thursday, but we're due to warm back into the 80s on Friday ahead of weekend rain chances.

We are expected to cool into the 40s by early Thursday, so it may feel a bit chilly as you head out the door tomorrow morning. We'll stay in the 70s again for Thursday, but temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Friday. Friday will still feel comfortable outside with good air quality and low humidity, but we're gearing up for rain chances into the weekend.

Right now, Saturday morning looks to stay dry. By lunchtime and into the afternoon, we'll track a cold front that will move across southern Wisconsin and bring a good chance for more scattered and widespread showers and thunderstorms. These rain chances will likely linger into Sunday as we cool back into the 70s to end the weekend.

