Cooler temperatures through Thursday, warmer by Friday ahead of weekend rain

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures remain at or slightly below average through Thursday, but we're due to warm back into the 80s on Friday ahead of weekend rain chances.
We are expected to cool into the 40s by early Thursday, so it may feel a bit chilly as you head out the door tomorrow morning. We'll stay in the 70s again for Thursday, but temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Friday. Friday will still feel comfortable outside with good air quality and low humidity, but we're gearing up for rain chances into the weekend.
Right now, Saturday morning looks to stay dry. By lunchtime and into the afternoon, we'll track a cold front that will move across southern Wisconsin and bring a good chance for more scattered and widespread showers and thunderstorms. These rain chances will likely linger into Sunday as we cool back into the 70s to end the weekend.