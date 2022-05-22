Cooler than average start to the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
You read that right, we are kicking off the final, full week of May cooler than average. We can thank a high pressure system and incoming rain for keeping our temperatures on the cooler side. By the end of the week, temperatures do look to warm as our winds turn back out of the south. That also brings back the threat for thunderstorms.
A high pressure system, strong for this time of year, is currently sitting overhead and is beginning to slide its way eastward. Overnight Sunday into Monday, skies are going to open accompanied by northwest winds which will allow our overnight low temperatures to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. Some folks may wake up to some frost early Monday morning. The good news is, this is the coldest night over the next seven.
Clouds increase throughout Monday and by Tuesday evening, rain begins to move in from the south as a low moves through the region. The rain will continue through Wednesday with the showers tapering off overnight into Thursday.
Southerly winds take over and more humid and hot air move in starting Friday. Skies will start off mostly clear with an isolated thunderstorm possible farther north. By Saturday and Sunday, our highs will remain in the 70s with the threat for thunderstorms increasing.