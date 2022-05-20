Cooler than average temperatures sticking around

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The second to last weekend is May is almost here and it will feel anything like late May weather; skies are going to be mostly cloudy on Saturday and temperatures are going to be in the 50s and 60s both days. Extended forecast keeps the cooler than average temperatures around for the next six days.
A low pressure system's cold front is sliding through the area and will usher in cooler and drier air as we head overnight Friday into Saturday. After hanging out in the 60s and 70s early on Friday, temperatures will continue to drop into the overnight hours.
The drier air will keep the skies open early Saturday morning but clouds are going to increase with the threat for scattered showers, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible too, as we head further into Saturday afternoon. The cloud cover and rain cooled air will keep Saturday's temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s for highs. Where they'll stay for Sunday as well though we'll see more sunshine.
The cooler than average temperature trend continues through the next six days however, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a low chance for warmer than average temperatures from June through August.