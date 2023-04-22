Cooler than normal air sticks around

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After the threat for severe weather arrived on Thursday, that same low is taking its time to move out of the Great Lakes. Because it's still lingering overhead, our winds are going to keep cooler than normal air overhead and continue to bring us the threat for scattered, mixed showers through the end of the weekend.
Our winds are going to stay out of the northwest through the rest of Saturday causing our overnight lows at or below freezing Saturday night, Sunday night, Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
We'll keep the threat scattered, light mixed showers overnight Saturday as well. The threat for these showers will diminish throughout Sunday.
Sky conditions will slowly start to clear throughout the extended forecast as well. Partly sunny conditions take over throughout the day Sunday and we stay generally sunny Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
That means our high temperatures will warms too - mid 40s on Sunday, low 50s Monday and Tuesday.