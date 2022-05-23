Cooler than normal conditions for much of this workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will trend below normal for much of your forecast.
In fact, it's cold enough for some areas of frost north of Dane County through 8 am for areas under a frost advisory with temps in the low to mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine warms us to the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
Tonight won't be as cold, only falling to the low to mid 40s, eliminating the threat for frost. Mid 60s tomorrow with increasing clouds and a few showers possible in the evening and at night. But we have a higher chance for rain Wednesday in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Thursday still looks cool in the low 60s.
Warmer weather moves in Friday in the low 70s. Storms are possible Friday night and Saturday with temps again in the low 70s. Upper 70s and low 80s Sunday and we still should be in the 70s Memorial Day.