Cooler weather moving in today

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cold front yesterday evening, temperatures will be much lower today.
We approached 80° Tuesday, but we'll only get to the mid to upper 60s today. Plenty of sunshine continues, but it'll be hazy with a milky, white sky. That is because of smoke aloft from ongoing, early-season wildfires in western Canada. Most particulates stay high up, so air quality won't be impacted much.
We'll warm up Thursday to the mid 70s, but it will be breezy with winds gusting out of the south up to 25 mph under mostly to partly sunny skies. Showers and storms are likely Thursday night through Friday morning with another cold front moving in. This will drop temps back to the mid 60s Friday.
Back to the low to mid 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine, but one or two showers or rumbles will be possible by Sunday afternoon and evening.