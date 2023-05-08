Cooler, wetter start to the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rainy and cloudier weather keeps us cooler today, but that trend doesn't last long.
Scattered rain especially farther south through early afternoon, then we'll dry off later in the day, but stay mild in the low 60s. Skies partially clear tonight, but areas of fog will be possible late in the mid 40s.
Sunnier and drier weather returns Tuesday, allowing temperatures to climb back to the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine midweek with highs in the mid 70s. High temperatures top off in the upper 70s.
A few shower and storm chances return Friday in the low 70s. More storms are possible Friday night with one or two possible Saturday, too, in the low to mid 70s. A higher coverage of storms is possible Saturday night into Sunday in the upper 60s to end the weekend.