Cooler with showers possible through Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - After some beneficial rainfall last night, we'll only warm into the 70s today, and rain chances will stick around through Monday.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry until the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s around lunchtime ahead of our next chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. On and off rain will continue through tonight and tomorrow, but we are expected to dry out through Monday from west to east. Additional rainfall totals will likely be less than a half inch.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s through Tuesday, when sunshine will return. We'll warm back into the 80s by Wednesday as we track more chances for rain through the end of the week. Rain chances will pick back up late Wednesday and stick with us on and off through the rest of the week. We could even see a few showers and storms into the first weekend of July.