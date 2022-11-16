Coolest air of the season arrives for the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
You read that right - the coldest air of the Winter, so far, is right around the corner. Following a cold front Thursday, our high temperatures will only climb into the 20s... Don't worry, there is a warm up on the horizon; temperatures by the middle of next week look to return to where they should be for this time of year.
A Clipper is going to skate across the Midwest Wednesday night through Thursday night bringing us another chance for light snow. An additional half an inch to inch could be expected before the snow wraps up overnight Thursday into Friday. That same system is going to bring down much cooler air for Friday and Saturday.
Air that has been sitting around northwestern parts of Saskatchewan only allow high temperatures on Friday and Saturday to climb into the low to mid 20s. With slightly warmer temperatures expected Sunday.
Southerly winds take over by Monday which will move more seasonal air back overhead; highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 40s.