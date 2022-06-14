Cooling centers open in Dane, Columbia, Rock counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dangerously hot temperatures are expected Tuesday and cooling centers are being set up to keep people safe in Dane, Columbia and Rock counties.
Dane County
After storms on Monday, Madison College is hosting a cooling center at 1701 Wright Street. It is being operated by the American Red Cross.
Dane County will be opening the Dane County Coliseum as a cooling center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those accessing the cooling center are encouraged to enter through the west lobby of the Coliseum.
Madison Metro will provide free rides to and from the cooling center.
The Monona Library is available as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Middleton, the Middleton Police Department and Middleton Fire Station are open 24/7. The Middleton City Hall, Middleton Senior Center and Middleton Public Library are all open during regular office hours.
Columbia County
In Columbus, the Columbus Senior Center is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Lodi, the Lodi City Hall is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lodi Women’s Club Library is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Reach Out Lodi is open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goeres Park Pool also has free admission.
In Portage, the Portage Municipal Building is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Portage Public Library is open Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Columbia County Humane Society also is open for those with pets, but you must first contact them at 608-742-3666.
In Wisconsin Dells, the Kilbourn Public Library is open Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Cambria, the Jane Morgan Memorial Library is open Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
In Doylestown, if you need a cooling center, call the Columbia County Dispatch Center non-emergency number 608-742-4166 Extension 1 and the Fire Department will be notified.
In Fall River, the Fall River Village Hall is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. noon.
In Pardeeville, the Pardeeville Village Hall is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Angie William Cox Library is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also call the Pardeeville EMS Building at 608-429-9089 is no one answers the door to the building.
In Poynette, the Poynette Public Library will be open Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Randolph, the Randolph Village Hall is open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. The Hutchinson Memorial Library will also be available Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
In Rio, the Rio Community Library is will be open Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Wyocena, the Wyocena Community Center/Library will be open Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Rock County
In Janesville, the Gifts Mens Shelter is open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to call ahead. Additionally, the Hedberg Public Library is Open Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Beloit, the Beloit Public Library is open Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Additionally, the Beloit Health System ER is open 24/7.
In Brodhead, the Brodhead City Hall is open Monday to Friday a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Brodhead Police Department lobby is open 24/7.
In Edgerton, the Edgerton Public Library is open Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Evansville, the Eager Free Public Library is open Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Milton, the Milton City Hall is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Additionally, the Milton Public Library is open Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.
In Orfordville, the Orfordville City Hall is Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.