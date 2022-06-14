 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cooling centers open in Dane County

  • Updated
Cooling Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dangerously hot temperatures are expected Tuesday and cooling centers are being set up to keep people safe in Dane County. 

After storms on Monday, Madison College is hosting a cooling center at 1701 Wright Street. It is being operated by the American Red Cross. 

Dane County will be opening the Dane County Coliseum as a cooling center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those accessing the cooling center are encouraged to enter through the west lobby of the Coliseum.

Madison Metro will provide free rides to and from the cooling center.

The Monona Library is available as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

