Cooling centers open in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dangerously hot temperatures are expected Tuesday and cooling centers are being set up to keep people safe in Dane County.
After storms on Monday, Madison College is hosting a cooling center at 1701 Wright Street. It is being operated by the American Red Cross.
Dane County will be opening the Dane County Coliseum as a cooling center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those accessing the cooling center are encouraged to enter through the west lobby of the Coliseum.
Madison Metro will provide free rides to and from the cooling center.
The Monona Library is available as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.