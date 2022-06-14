 Skip to main content
Cooling centers provide relief for people still without power

  • Updated
Red Cross cooling center

MADISON (WKOW) — As temperatures soar higher, so do the chances for heat related illness and exhaustion.

On Tuesday, this was a concern for many as Madison reached the upper 90's and a storm left thousands without power, and therefore, without electricity.

To provide relief, two cooling centers were opened up in Madison — one at the Alliant Energy Center and one at Madison College.

Charles and Anna Rue McNulty spent the day at Madison College's cooling center with their two children after Monday night's storm left them without power.

"This is a wonderful option and we're really pleased that the Red Cross opened something up," Anna Rue McNulty said.

Margaret Rentmeesters, a resident of Madison, also spent the day at the cooling center because she doesn't have air conditioning, or loved ones who live in the area.

"Beautiful way to meet other people," Rentmeesters said. "Its great."

Laura Mcguire, Regional Communications Manager for Red Cross Wisconsin, helped organize relief efforts at Madison College. She said the efforts align with the Red Cross' mission.

"We as the Red Cross are always talking about being prepared — being prepared for storms, being prepared for disasters, you never know when something is going to happen," Mcguire said.

In addition to the cooling center, the Red Cross set up dozens of cots at Madison College for anyone who may need to spend the night.

"We've got some awesome volunteers helping today — serving water, serving snacks, or just talking to people and trying to make that time with the heat go a little faster," Mcguire said.

As scorching temperatures continue, health officials recommend people stay indoors whenever able, wear loose clothing and sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

"Wisconsin isn't really somewhere you'd expect to see heat like this very often," said Morgan Finke, Communications Coordinator for Public Health Madison Dane County. "If you have access to air conditioning, stay inside and limit your time outside — especially during the hottest time of the day."

Finke also recommends checking on neighbors and loved ones, especially if they live alone.

