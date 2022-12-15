Cooling down after the snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After some of us were left to shovel a half a foot of wet, heavy snow... we are set to cool down in the days leading up to Christmas. There'll be a few chances to accumulate an inch or so of fresh snow before the weekend but the accumulating snow has come and gone.
Most across southern Wisconsin picked up a fresh 1-4" of wet, heavy snow. As the rain turned over to snow, we even had a few flashes of lightning! The heaviest snow wrapped up early Thursday but light snow will continue to persist across southern Wisconsin as this same low slowly moves east.
Tonight through the next seven days, our day time highs are going to stay below freezing. We'll hang out in the 20s on Friday and Saturday but slip into the mid to upper teens Sunday through next Tuesday.
We'll continue to see spotty, light snow showers Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday as the low slowly spins itself out of the Midwest. But on the horizon, there's a chance we'll see another burst of snow mid next week.