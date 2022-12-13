Cooling inflation helps stabilize grocery prices

VERONA (WKOW) -- It may not be the most scientific of measuring systems, but grocery store workers here have their own way of tracking inflation. That system aligns with federal data released Tuesday showing a slowing rate of inflation has helped stabilize food prices.
Scott Monson, the I.T. manager at Miller & Sons, said the peak of spiking prices at his store came about four or five months ago. He estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 items were having their prices changed on a weekly basis.
"Very hectic," Monson said. "We had to actually- we'd receive the changes on a Friday, for example, from the wholesaler. And sometimes, we had had to split them up. We just didn't have enough people to put the tags on the shelves, along with our ordinary work."
Monson said, in recent weeks, there's been much more price consistency.
"Just a few hundred, so a significant drop," he said. "That's much more manageable."
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its November report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed the inflation rate for all goods was 7.1% higher than November 2021.
The news was better than expected as national economists had projected a 7.3% inflation rate. While prices remained considerably higher than they were one year ago, the inflation rate had been between 8% and 9% for much of 2022, so the November report provided optimism inflation is cooling off.
For food at home, the 12% inflation rate remained higher than the overall CPI increase. The inflation rate for food categories peaked at 13.5% in August.
Within the food category, there was still lots of variance. The inflation rates for cereal/bakery and dairy products, was 16.4%. For meat, however, the inflation rate was 6.8%.
Miller & Sons Meat Department Manager John Kvalheim said meat prices at the Verona store had stabilized in recent weeks.
"About three months ago, prices kind of plateaued, leveled off," he said. "Even a little decrease in some areas."
Kvalheim said he was especially optimistic because prime rib, a staple of special occasions in Wisconsin, was actually cheaper this month than last December. More importantly, he said the recent consistency in prices from wholesalers made it much easier to map out future specials.
"Stabilization is fantastic," Kvalheim said. "I can actually plan for the sales that are gonna come up, whereas if the prices jack up, a lot of people will just, 'I can't do that this year; it's too expensive.'"
Elsewhere in economy, gas prices continued to fall from their peak earlier this year. However, the inflation rate continued to rise for the cost of renting an apartment.