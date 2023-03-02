Cooling off with seasonal temperatures today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After our first 50s of the year yesterday, temperatures cool off today.
A flurry is possible early this morning as a cold front moves in. That will cause temps to drop, only getting to the upper 30s this afternoon with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.
The winter storm we've been tracking all week will miss us to the south on Friday, with just a light snow chance for far southeastern Wisconsin where a dusting to a half inch is possible.
Temps stay in the upper 30s Friday before warming to the low to mid 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. By late-day Sunday, a rain/mix could develop lasting into Monday morning.