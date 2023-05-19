 Skip to main content
'Cop on a Rooftop' event raises more than $57,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Cops on a Rooftop
Sara Maslar-Donar

MADISON (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officers participated in the 'Cop on a Rooftop' event Friday to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin. 

Every year for the past 11 years, law enforcement officers post up at a local Dunkin' Donuts location to collect money for the organization. 

Detective Todd Dovichi, an officer with the Stoughton Police Department, told 27 News they usually have a number of officers involved in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The organization has a 'special' place in their hearts for it. 

For Dovichi, it's even more meaningful because he used to be a special education teacher in the Chicagoland area.

Over the years, the program has raised more than $490,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin. 

According to Special Olympics staff, the money raised goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Wisconsin. 

Everyone who donated got a free donut. 

