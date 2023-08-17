Coroner identifies hiker who fell, died at Devil's Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The hiker who died after a fall at Devil's Lake State Park has been identified.

Jason Gillum, 42, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, died from an accidental fall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

The DNR reports two hikers were on the West Bluff Tuesday afternoon when one of them lost track of the other. Around 5 p.m., another hiking group came upon Gillum after he'd fallen and called authorities.

An investigation shows Gillum fell 49 feet.

No foul play is suspected, according to the DNR.