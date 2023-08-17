 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner identifies hiker who fell, died at Devil's Lake State Park

  • Updated
  • 0
0930_devils_lake_dnr

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The hiker who died after a fall at Devil's Lake State Park has been identified.

Jason Gillum, 42, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, died from an accidental fall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

The DNR reports two hikers were on the West Bluff Tuesday afternoon when one of them lost track of the other. Around 5 p.m., another hiking group came upon Gillum after he'd fallen and called authorities.

An investigation shows Gillum fell 49 feet.

No foul play is suspected, according to the DNR.