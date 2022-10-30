Costumes, music and pumpkin ale bring Halloween to life in Paoli

PAOLI (WKOW) -- The Paoli community came together for a Halloween party to cap off the outdoor party season Sunday.
Kids got to participate in a costume contest, while adults got to listen to music and try pumpkin ale by a bonfire.
Rich Joseph, the owner of the Hop Garden, helps brew the pumpkin ale and says people look forward to it every year.
"We grow all of our own pumpkins on our farm 10 miles south of here, and then I take those pumpkins and open them up and we smoke them over apple wood and then cook them that way," Joseph said. "We think it's fitting to have a pumpkin ale on Halloween.
The Green County Humane Society was also on-site Sunday, advocating for animal adoption. Amanda Andrews, who works for the organization, said they are hosting a pet transfer on November 12th.
"If anybody is interested in wanting to get a new family friend or free little companion, they're more than welcome to get a hold of us and we'd be happy to pair somebody up," Andrews said.
Dogs also participated in the costume contest.