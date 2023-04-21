Cottage Grove man arrested for 5th, potentially 6th OWI

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove man was arrested for his fifth OWI -- potentially his sixth if convicted in another case -- after he Ubered back to his vehicle so he could drive it home while intoxicated.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Tim Hasey, 58, showed up at the Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove intoxicated Thursday morning. An Uber was called to take him home.
After Hasey got home, Schaffer says he ordered another Uber to take him back to his vehicle in the store parking lot.
A deputy quickly arrested Hasey for OWI and felony bail jumping.
Hasey has another OWI pending in courts, and if convicted, this would be his sixth offense.