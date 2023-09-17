Cottage Grove police arrest person after threats involving school district

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police in Cottage Grove said they arrested someone Sunday in connection to threats being made on social media.
In a post on Facebook, the Cottage Grove Police Department (CGPD) said it got an anonymous complaint about the threats Sunday morning. Police said the person accused of making the threats lives in the village.
CGPD said the person sent threats of harm on social media platforms, and the threats included the Monona Grove School District.
Police took the person into custody and interviewed them Sunday. After the interview, officers took the person to the Dane County Jail. They were booked on a charge of terrorist threats.
CGPD said it will refer charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
Police said the Cottage Grove community and the Monona Grove School District are safe.